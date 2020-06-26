All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

2 Laketrail

2 Laketrail Cv · No Longer Available
Location

2 Laketrail Cv, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Shorepointe Estate home in the Prestigious and Private Gated Lakeside Community of North Buena Park. Community Features include a Lake for Fishing and Boating. Basketball court, Clubhouse for parties and gatherings. A lighted Greenbelt and walking path around the lake for walking, jogging, or bike riding and two parks areas. A large Junior Olympic size pool and small wading pool, BBQ areas near the lake. Huge entry with high ceilings and natural lighting. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, open loft/office area. Spacious Master suite with retreat area, a huge walk in closet with organizers. Master Bedroom features a double door entry, Veranda/Deck that over looks the backyard. Outdoor BBQ island with sink, water fall and spacious backyard. The Private Gated Lakeside Community is one of the finest neighborhoods in all of North Orange County. Fullerton Joint Union High School which allows for Open Enrollment options to attend: Sunny Hills High, Troy High, Buena Park High, Sonora High, La Habra High & Fullerton High. Lakeside Community is conveniently located near the Buena Park Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Laketrail have any available units?
2 Laketrail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 2 Laketrail have?
Some of 2 Laketrail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Laketrail currently offering any rent specials?
2 Laketrail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Laketrail pet-friendly?
No, 2 Laketrail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 2 Laketrail offer parking?
Yes, 2 Laketrail offers parking.
Does 2 Laketrail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Laketrail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Laketrail have a pool?
Yes, 2 Laketrail has a pool.
Does 2 Laketrail have accessible units?
No, 2 Laketrail does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Laketrail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Laketrail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Laketrail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Laketrail does not have units with air conditioning.
