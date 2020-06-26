2 Laketrail

Amenities

Beautiful Shorepointe Estate home in the Prestigious and Private Gated Lakeside Community of North Buena Park. Community Features include a Lake for Fishing and Boating. Basketball court, Clubhouse for parties and gatherings. A lighted Greenbelt and walking path around the lake for walking, jogging, or bike riding and two parks areas. A large Junior Olympic size pool and small wading pool, BBQ areas near the lake. Huge entry with high ceilings and natural lighting. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, open loft/office area. Spacious Master suite with retreat area, a huge walk in closet with organizers. Master Bedroom features a double door entry, Veranda/Deck that over looks the backyard. Outdoor BBQ island with sink, water fall and spacious backyard. The Private Gated Lakeside Community is one of the finest neighborhoods in all of North Orange County. Fullerton Joint Union High School which allows for Open Enrollment options to attend: Sunny Hills High, Troy High, Buena Park High, Sonora High, La Habra High & Fullerton High. Lakeside Community is conveniently located near the Buena Park Metro Station.