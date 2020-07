Amenities

recently renovated pool playground clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Ideally located home in the Buena Park "Founders Walk" gated community. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

Remodeled kitchen opens to the family room. Community swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, and playground. Convenient location, easy access to 5 and 91 Fwys. Walking distance from Buena Park Metrolink station makes for an easy commute to the LA or San Diego area. Close to several shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and much more!