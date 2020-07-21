All apartments in Buena Park
11 Eastwind Drive

11 Eastwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Eastwind Drive, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Welcome! Beautiful! to this large 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms single family home. Located in the LAKESIDE community. Laminated wood flooring, upgraded kitchen with Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar. Cozy fireplace and recessed lighting. Attached 2 car garage, and private back yard with patio and grass area. The community features large swimming pool, lake for fishing, boating, walking, jogging, and bike riding. Also children's play structure, and basketball court. Fullerton joint union high school. Conveniently located near the Buena Park Metro station and shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Eastwind Drive have any available units?
11 Eastwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 11 Eastwind Drive have?
Some of 11 Eastwind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Eastwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Eastwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Eastwind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Eastwind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 11 Eastwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Eastwind Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Eastwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Eastwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Eastwind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11 Eastwind Drive has a pool.
Does 11 Eastwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Eastwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Eastwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Eastwind Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Eastwind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Eastwind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
