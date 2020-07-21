11 Eastwind Drive

Amenities
Welcome! Beautiful! to this large 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms single family home. Located in the LAKESIDE community. Laminated wood flooring, upgraded kitchen with Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar. Cozy fireplace and recessed lighting. Attached 2 car garage, and private back yard with patio and grass area. The community features large swimming pool, lake for fishing, boating, walking, jogging, and bike riding. Also children's play structure, and basketball court. Fullerton joint union high school. Conveniently located near the Buena Park Metro station and shopping mall.