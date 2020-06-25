All apartments in Bostonia
1151 Topper Lane

1151 Topper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Topper Lane, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spectacular 3 Bed,3 Bath in El Cajon with Pool and Views!!! - Views! Views! Views! Incredible 180 degree panoramic view of the N/E facing mountains with breathtaking day and night time views. No Details have been missed with this house. Everything has been done. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, windows, security system, etc. Comes with Pool Table included. Even has a hidden door from master bedroom to patio room. 3 Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms Single Story House with pool and attached 2 Car Garage. Also has extra patio room, living room, pool room, and large driveway with Room for RV, boat, or trailer parking. Central Heat and A/C, ceiling fans, and central vacuum system for whole house. Pool Service Included.

KITCHEN FEATURES: New cabinets and counter tops. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Dishwasher. Walk in Pantry with motion sensor lights.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Built in outdoor BBQ area with patio furniture included. Pool Table also included. Carpet/Wood/Tile Flooring, Attached 2 Car Garage with smart keyed entries and 2 safes. Central Heat and A/C. Large front and back Patios with large wrap around yard. Washer/Dryer in Laundry room. Cat okay on approval. No Smoking.

Month to month, 3 month, or 6 month lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4171504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Topper Lane have any available units?
1151 Topper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1151 Topper Lane have?
Some of 1151 Topper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Topper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Topper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Topper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Topper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Topper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Topper Lane offers parking.
Does 1151 Topper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Topper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Topper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1151 Topper Lane has a pool.
Does 1151 Topper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1151 Topper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Topper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Topper Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Topper Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1151 Topper Lane has units with air conditioning.
