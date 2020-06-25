1151 Topper Lane

Amenities

Spectacular 3 Bed,3 Bath in El Cajon with Pool and Views!!! - Views! Views! Views! Incredible 180 degree panoramic view of the N/E facing mountains with breathtaking day and night time views. No Details have been missed with this house. Everything has been done. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, windows, security system, etc. Comes with Pool Table included. Even has a hidden door from master bedroom to patio room. 3 Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms Single Story House with pool and attached 2 Car Garage. Also has extra patio room, living room, pool room, and large driveway with Room for RV, boat, or trailer parking. Central Heat and A/C, ceiling fans, and central vacuum system for whole house. Pool Service Included.



KITCHEN FEATURES: New cabinets and counter tops. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Dishwasher. Walk in Pantry with motion sensor lights.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Built in outdoor BBQ area with patio furniture included. Pool Table also included. Carpet/Wood/Tile Flooring, Attached 2 Car Garage with smart keyed entries and 2 safes. Central Heat and A/C. Large front and back Patios with large wrap around yard. Washer/Dryer in Laundry room. Cat okay on approval. No Smoking.



Month to month, 3 month, or 6 month lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Dogs Allowed



