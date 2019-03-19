All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 5450 Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
5450 Villas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5450 Villas

5450 Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5450 Villa Dr, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This townhome has been remodeled. Awesome new kitchen with new range, quartz counters, and bright white cabinets. New vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Home is ready to go and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Villas have any available units?
5450 Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 5450 Villas have?
Some of 5450 Villas's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Villas currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Villas pet-friendly?
No, 5450 Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonsall.
Does 5450 Villas offer parking?
Yes, 5450 Villas offers parking.
Does 5450 Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Villas have a pool?
Yes, 5450 Villas has a pool.
Does 5450 Villas have accessible units?
No, 5450 Villas does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does 5450 Villas have units with air conditioning?
No, 5450 Villas does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAFallbrook, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAMurrieta, CAFairbanks Ranch, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College