This townhome has been remodeled. Awesome new kitchen with new range, quartz counters, and bright white cabinets. New vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Home is ready to go and available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5450 Villas have any available units?
5450 Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 5450 Villas have?
Some of 5450 Villas's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Villas currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.