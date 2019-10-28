Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

31151 Old River Road Available 11/01/19 Bonsall Gem - Great Value with Pool/Spa! - This single-story detached home really shines! Open floorplan with laminate wood flooring and tile flooring in kitchen and dining room. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C, fireplace, breakfast bar, gated front courtyard and relaxing poolside patio. Stay cool with your very own swimming pool and jacuzzi retreat complete with perimeter pool fence to help protect children and guests. Coveted neighborhood with easy access to Bonsall Elementary School, Hwy 76, Camp Pendleton and more. Spacious 2-car garage, side yard with room for small boat or toys and large storage shed. Rent includes Gardener and Pool maintenance. Tenant to pay all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, propane). Sorry, no pets allowed, no smoking allowed. Shown by appointment. Move-in requirements: First months rent, $2,400 Security Deposit and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full details at: rentalsd.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2228043)