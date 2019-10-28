All apartments in Bonsall
31151 Old River Road
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

31151 Old River Road

31151 Old River Road · No Longer Available
Location

31151 Old River Road, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
31151 Old River Road Available 11/01/19 Bonsall Gem - Great Value with Pool/Spa! - This single-story detached home really shines! Open floorplan with laminate wood flooring and tile flooring in kitchen and dining room. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C, fireplace, breakfast bar, gated front courtyard and relaxing poolside patio. Stay cool with your very own swimming pool and jacuzzi retreat complete with perimeter pool fence to help protect children and guests. Coveted neighborhood with easy access to Bonsall Elementary School, Hwy 76, Camp Pendleton and more. Spacious 2-car garage, side yard with room for small boat or toys and large storage shed. Rent includes Gardener and Pool maintenance. Tenant to pay all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, propane). Sorry, no pets allowed, no smoking allowed. Shown by appointment. Move-in requirements: First months rent, $2,400 Security Deposit and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full details at: rentalsd.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2228043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31151 Old River Road have any available units?
31151 Old River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 31151 Old River Road have?
Some of 31151 Old River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31151 Old River Road currently offering any rent specials?
31151 Old River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31151 Old River Road pet-friendly?
No, 31151 Old River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonsall.
Does 31151 Old River Road offer parking?
Yes, 31151 Old River Road offers parking.
Does 31151 Old River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31151 Old River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31151 Old River Road have a pool?
Yes, 31151 Old River Road has a pool.
Does 31151 Old River Road have accessible units?
No, 31151 Old River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31151 Old River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31151 Old River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31151 Old River Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31151 Old River Road has units with air conditioning.
