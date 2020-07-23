Rent Calculator
Last updated May 25 2019 at 5:53 PM
3744 Bonita Road
3744 Bonita Road
No Longer Available
Location
3744 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91910
La Presa
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Lovely upstairs unit on a private road in Bonita! This home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a wrap around deck and views! Two car garage attached.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3744 Bonita Road have any available units?
3744 Bonita Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonita, CA
.
Is 3744 Bonita Road currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Bonita Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Bonita Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3744 Bonita Road is pet friendly.
Does 3744 Bonita Road offer parking?
Yes, 3744 Bonita Road offers parking.
Does 3744 Bonita Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 Bonita Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Bonita Road have a pool?
No, 3744 Bonita Road does not have a pool.
Does 3744 Bonita Road have accessible units?
No, 3744 Bonita Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Bonita Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 Bonita Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3744 Bonita Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3744 Bonita Road does not have units with air conditioning.
