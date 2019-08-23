All apartments in Beverly Hills
262 North CRESCENT Drive

262 North Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

262 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Welcome home, into this sprawling condo. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from incredible shopping and dining. Pass through the entrance space into a massive living room. To the left, you will find a family/media room. To the right, you will find a renovated kitchen with marble counters. There are two large balconies, as well as a designated dining space. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bath, as well as ample closet space. The guest bedroom also has a large closet and is adjacent to the guest bathroom. With private laundry, plenty of storage, great lighting, and a Nest thermostat, this condo is the complete package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
262 North CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 262 North CRESCENT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 North CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
262 North CRESCENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 North CRESCENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 262 North CRESCENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive offer parking?
No, 262 North CRESCENT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 North CRESCENT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have a pool?
No, 262 North CRESCENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 262 North CRESCENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 North CRESCENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 North CRESCENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 North CRESCENT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
