262 North CRESCENT Drive

Welcome home, into this sprawling condo. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from incredible shopping and dining. Pass through the entrance space into a massive living room. To the left, you will find a family/media room. To the right, you will find a renovated kitchen with marble counters. There are two large balconies, as well as a designated dining space. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bath, as well as ample closet space. The guest bedroom also has a large closet and is adjacent to the guest bathroom. With private laundry, plenty of storage, great lighting, and a Nest thermostat, this condo is the complete package.