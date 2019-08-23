262 North CRESCENT Drive

Amenities
Welcome home, into this sprawling condo. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from incredible shopping and dining. Pass through the entrance space into a massive living room. To the left, you will find a family/media room. To the right, you will find a renovated kitchen with marble counters. There are two large balconies, as well as a designated dining space. The master bedroom includes an ensuite bath, as well as ample closet space. The guest bedroom also has a large closet and is adjacent to the guest bathroom. With private laundry, plenty of storage, great lighting, and a Nest thermostat, this condo is the complete package.