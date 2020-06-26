All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

9440 Beverly Street

9440 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

9440 Beverly Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
The address is 9440 1/2 Beverly Street, Bellflower. This individual studio unit has it's own entrance, own yard, a storage, and the legal mailing address. The room has been freshly painted, brand new kitchenette, brand new vanity, wood flooring. It's equipped with a brand new refrigerator, and a brand new microwave. It's located in a quiet residential neighborhood with a private assigned parking, easy access to 91 and 605 freeway. This unit is set up for a single person only, does not qualify for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

