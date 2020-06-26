9440 Beverly Street

Amenities

The address is 9440 1/2 Beverly Street, Bellflower. This individual studio unit has it's own entrance, own yard, a storage, and the legal mailing address. The room has been freshly painted, brand new kitchenette, brand new vanity, wood flooring. It's equipped with a brand new refrigerator, and a brand new microwave. It's located in a quiet residential neighborhood with a private assigned parking, easy access to 91 and 605 freeway. This unit is set up for a single person only, does not qualify for Section 8.