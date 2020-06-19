9421 Arkansas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1 bath rear home in a duplex with multiple updates. This charming home boast of a brand new kitchen counter with cabinets, brand new stove, brand new tiles in the entire house, and many more. Almost everything is new. The heavy duty wall air conditioner and inside laundry room are definitely a plus. There are also ceiling fans in each room, w/ 2 at the living room to beat the summer heat. There's also a 3-4 parking space w/in the premises. Best location in Bellflower! Centrally located close to 91 freeway, schools, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss your chance!