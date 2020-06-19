All apartments in Bellflower
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:24 PM

9421 Arkansas Street

9421 Arkansas Street · (562) 860-2626
Location

9421 Arkansas Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Rear · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1 bath rear home in a duplex with multiple updates. This charming home boast of a brand new kitchen counter with cabinets, brand new stove, brand new tiles in the entire house, and many more. Almost everything is new. The heavy duty wall air conditioner and inside laundry room are definitely a plus. There are also ceiling fans in each room, w/ 2 at the living room to beat the summer heat. There's also a 3-4 parking space w/in the premises. Best location in Bellflower! Centrally located close to 91 freeway, schools, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Arkansas Street have any available units?
9421 Arkansas Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9421 Arkansas Street have?
Some of 9421 Arkansas Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 Arkansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Arkansas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Arkansas Street pet-friendly?
No, 9421 Arkansas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9421 Arkansas Street offer parking?
Yes, 9421 Arkansas Street does offer parking.
Does 9421 Arkansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 Arkansas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Arkansas Street have a pool?
No, 9421 Arkansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 9421 Arkansas Street have accessible units?
No, 9421 Arkansas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Arkansas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 Arkansas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
