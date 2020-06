Amenities

STUDIO APT IN BELLFLOWER - CALL TODAY TO SEE THIS STUDIO APARTMENT. LOCATED NEAR CLARK AVE AND FLOWER STREET. CLEAN, QUIET, AND WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY. THIS STUDIO IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. LOTS OF STORAGE ! NICE KITCHEN WITH STOVE, YOU WILL NEED TO PROVIDE REFRIGERATOR. CLOSE TO BUS LINE AND FREEWAY ACCESS. THERE IS NO OFF-STREET PARKING AVAILABLE. APPLY TODAY ONLINE!



(RLNE4624679)