9257 Park Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Call this nice two story condo home. As soon as you enter, the lower level feautures; a good size living room, fireplace, dining area, a quaint kitchen that includes appliances, half bath and tile flooring. Enjoy the natural lighting from the skylight while walking to the upper level that features; two master bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, full bathrooms, and private balconies, one with a pool view. Home also features, gated community, central heat and air, ceiling fans, washer & dryer, and a 2 car garage. New carpets installed and fresh paint. Easy access to freeway, don't miss this opportunity lease this lovey condo.