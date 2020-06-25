All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9257 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9257 Park Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

9257 Park Street

9257 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9257 Park Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Call this nice two story condo home. As soon as you enter, the lower level feautures; a good size living room, fireplace, dining area, a quaint kitchen that includes appliances, half bath and tile flooring. Enjoy the natural lighting from the skylight while walking to the upper level that features; two master bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, full bathrooms, and private balconies, one with a pool view. Home also features, gated community, central heat and air, ceiling fans, washer & dryer, and a 2 car garage. New carpets installed and fresh paint. Easy access to freeway, don't miss this opportunity lease this lovey condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9257 Park Street have any available units?
9257 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9257 Park Street have?
Some of 9257 Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9257 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
9257 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9257 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 9257 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9257 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 9257 Park Street offers parking.
Does 9257 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9257 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9257 Park Street have a pool?
Yes, 9257 Park Street has a pool.
Does 9257 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 9257 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9257 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9257 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles