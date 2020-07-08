9023 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare chance to lease in the charming Bellfair Trailer Park community!



1 BR 1BA featuring an updated interior with two AC wall units for nice air flow, stainless steel oven range with griddle and optional couch/futon.



Park will bill resident monthly trash/sewer, natural gas, electricity and water. Resident to pay cable TV directly to utility company.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1095, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1100, Pet Deposit: $500 (1 pet maximum), Pet Rent $20 per month.



Showing by appointment only: 951-388-2526.



