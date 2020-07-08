9023 Rose Street

Amenities
Rare chance to lease in the charming Bellfair Trailer Park community!
1 BR 1BA featuring an updated interior with two AC wall units for nice air flow, stainless steel oven range with griddle and optional couch/futon.
Park will bill resident monthly trash/sewer, natural gas, electricity and water. Resident to pay cable TV directly to utility company.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1095, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1100, Pet Deposit: $500 (1 pet maximum), Pet Rent $20 per month.
Showing by appointment only: 951-388-2526.
Contact us to schedule a showing.