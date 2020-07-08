All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9023 Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9023 Rose Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:06 PM

9023 Rose Street

9023 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9023 Rose Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare chance to lease in the charming Bellfair Trailer Park community!

1 BR 1BA featuring an updated interior with two AC wall units for nice air flow, stainless steel oven range with griddle and optional couch/futon.

Park will bill resident monthly trash/sewer, natural gas, electricity and water. Resident to pay cable TV directly to utility company.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1095, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1100, Pet Deposit: $500 (1 pet maximum), Pet Rent $20 per month.

Showing by appointment only: 951-388-2526.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 Rose Street have any available units?
9023 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9023 Rose Street have?
Some of 9023 Rose Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
9023 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9023 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 9023 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 9023 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 9023 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 9023 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 9023 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 9023 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9023 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles