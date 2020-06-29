16121 Clark Ave., 1

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 227643
Beautifully Remodeled Unit, Centrally Located near everything. Updated Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, New Stove and Microwave, New flooring throughout, New Mirror Closet doors, New Wall Furnace, Completely Renovated Bathroom with High-End Materials and finishes, living room features recessed lighting, New Ceiling Fans in the dining area and both bedrooms.
