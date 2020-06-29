All apartments in Bellflower
16121 Clark Ave., 1

16121 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16121 Clark Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 227643

Beautifully Remodeled Unit, Centrally Located near everything. Updated Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, New Stove and Microwave, New flooring throughout, New Mirror Closet doors, New Wall Furnace, Completely Renovated Bathroom with High-End Materials and finishes, living room features recessed lighting, New Ceiling Fans in the dining area and both bedrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227643
Property Id 227643

(RLNE5579747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 have any available units?
16121 Clark Ave., 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 have?
Some of 16121 Clark Ave., 1's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16121 Clark Ave., 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16121 Clark Ave., 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16121 Clark Ave., 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16121 Clark Ave., 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 offer parking?
No, 16121 Clark Ave., 1 does not offer parking.
Does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16121 Clark Ave., 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 have a pool?
No, 16121 Clark Ave., 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 have accessible units?
No, 16121 Clark Ave., 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16121 Clark Ave., 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16121 Clark Ave., 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
