All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 15627 Clark Ave Rear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
15627 Clark Ave Rear
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

15627 Clark Ave Rear

15627 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

15627 Clark Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Charming Home in Bellflower! - Property Id: 271801

Stunning and spacious home in very good condition available NOW! This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, inside laundry, refinished tile floor, large living room, wall a/c, 1 detached garage, additional 3 parking spaces and with very good security. Centrally located close to parks, schools, dining and shopping with easy access to local freeways. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful home. FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES. Need decent credit. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED.

Property is located on a busy street so street parking is very hard. To see the property, drive all the way through one garage and park at the front of rear unit. 4-5 cars can park at the same time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271801
Property Id 271801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear have any available units?
15627 Clark Ave Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 15627 Clark Ave Rear currently offering any rent specials?
15627 Clark Ave Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 Clark Ave Rear pet-friendly?
No, 15627 Clark Ave Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear offer parking?
Yes, 15627 Clark Ave Rear offers parking.
Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15627 Clark Ave Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear have a pool?
No, 15627 Clark Ave Rear does not have a pool.
Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear have accessible units?
No, 15627 Clark Ave Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 15627 Clark Ave Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15627 Clark Ave Rear have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15627 Clark Ave Rear has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles