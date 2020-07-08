15627 Clark Ave Rear

Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Charming Home in Bellflower! - Property Id: 271801



Stunning and spacious home in very good condition available NOW! This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, inside laundry, refinished tile floor, large living room, wall a/c, 1 detached garage, additional 3 parking spaces and with very good security. Centrally located close to parks, schools, dining and shopping with easy access to local freeways. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful home. FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES. Need decent credit. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED.



Property is located on a busy street so street parking is very hard. To see the property, drive all the way through one garage and park at the front of rear unit. 4-5 cars can park at the same time.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271801

Property Id 271801



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5746592)