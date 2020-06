10255 MAPLEDALE ST

Amenities

dogs allowed all utils included garage

NICE SMALL HOME IN BELLFLOWER - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRICITY - GAS , WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED .

ALL YOU PAY FOR IS ELECTRICITY!

HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED .

RECENTLY PAINTED . READY TO GO .



QUALIFICATIONS:

1) MONTHLY GROSS MUST BE 3X THE MONTHLY RENT

2) CREDIT WITH NO OPEN BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS

3) VERIFIABLE EMPLOYMENT AND (GOOD) RENTAL HISTORY



DOCUMENTS NEEDED:

1. VALID I.D.

2. (2) MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS

3. (2) MONTHS OF BANKSTATEMENTS

4. 2018 INCOME TAXES WITH W-2 TO MATCH THAT YEAR



APPLY ONLINE AT-------------> WWW.EXPRESSREALTYPM.COM



PLEASE REGISTER - FILL OUT THE "CONTACT US " BUTTON ... AND WE WILL UPDATE YOU ON ALL OPEN HOUSES,PRICE CHANGES AND OTHER HOMES IN THE AREA. WE DON'T DO INDIVIDUAL SHOWINGS. WE WILL LET YOU KNOW WHEN WE'RE GOING TO HAVE AN OPEN HOUSE BY FILLING OUT THE CONTACT US BUTTON



APPLICATION FEE: $35 PER ADULT



****ALL DOCUMENTS AND APPLICATION FEES MUST BE SUBMITTED WHEN APPLYING***



