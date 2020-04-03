996 Brentwood Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more. This is the largest home model in the community, formal entry, 2 very large bedrooms, with additional led lighting. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The master includes a huge bathroom, generous walk in closet. You'll love the very open floor plan, with huge great room that includes fire place, additional LED lights, dining area, opens to the large kitchen that includes upgraded kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers and lazy Susan for your added convenience. Speaking of convenience, the laundry room is located between the garage and kitchen, it includes a laundry sink, extra cabinets and a utility closet. Located on a corner lot, the backyard has a covered patio and large private backyard. Contact Listing Agent, Marlene Lopez for more information (951) 526-8546