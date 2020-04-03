All apartments in Beaumont
996 Brentwood Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

996 Brentwood Rd

996 Brentwood Road · (951) 526-8546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA 92223
Oak Valley Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more. This is the largest home model in the community, formal entry, 2 very large bedrooms, with additional led lighting. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The master includes a huge bathroom, generous walk in closet. You'll love the very open floor plan, with huge great room that includes fire place, additional LED lights, dining area, opens to the large kitchen that includes upgraded kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers and lazy Susan for your added convenience. Speaking of convenience, the laundry room is located between the garage and kitchen, it includes a laundry sink, extra cabinets and a utility closet. Located on a corner lot, the backyard has a covered patio and large private backyard. Contact Listing Agent, Marlene Lopez for more information (951) 526-8546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Brentwood Rd have any available units?
996 Brentwood Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 996 Brentwood Rd have?
Some of 996 Brentwood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 Brentwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
996 Brentwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Brentwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 996 Brentwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaumont.
Does 996 Brentwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 996 Brentwood Rd does offer parking.
Does 996 Brentwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Brentwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Brentwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 996 Brentwood Rd has a pool.
Does 996 Brentwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 996 Brentwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Brentwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 Brentwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Brentwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Brentwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
