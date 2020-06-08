36088 Eagle Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garage courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school. As you enter the gate to the house, you will be greeted with spacious courtyard, ready for your personal touch. Features 3 bedrooms/3 baths with 3 car garage. Large living room, large kitchen, dining area, family room, individual laundry room, sun room adjacent to master bedroom. Extra room that can be used as office, library or guest room. Low maintenance yard. Close to Tukwet Canyon golf course and Oak Valley Golf Course. Close to school an shops. Minutes to Cabazon shopping outlet, casino Morongo and about half an hour to Palm Springs. Ready for occupancy now.