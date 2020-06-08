All apartments in Beaumont
36088 Eagle Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

36088 Eagle Lane

36088 Eagle Lane · (951) 488-8300
Location

36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA 92223
Tournament Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2825 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school. As you enter the gate to the house, you will be greeted with spacious courtyard, ready for your personal touch. Features 3 bedrooms/3 baths with 3 car garage. Large living room, large kitchen, dining area, family room, individual laundry room, sun room adjacent to master bedroom. Extra room that can be used as office, library or guest room. Low maintenance yard. Close to Tukwet Canyon golf course and Oak Valley Golf Course. Close to school an shops. Minutes to Cabazon shopping outlet, casino Morongo and about half an hour to Palm Springs. Ready for occupancy now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36088 Eagle Lane have any available units?
36088 Eagle Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36088 Eagle Lane have?
Some of 36088 Eagle Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36088 Eagle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36088 Eagle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36088 Eagle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 36088 Eagle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaumont.
Does 36088 Eagle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36088 Eagle Lane does offer parking.
Does 36088 Eagle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36088 Eagle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36088 Eagle Lane have a pool?
No, 36088 Eagle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 36088 Eagle Lane have accessible units?
No, 36088 Eagle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36088 Eagle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 36088 Eagle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36088 Eagle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36088 Eagle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
