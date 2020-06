Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy this beautiful home! It features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. It has solar panels which makes the home very energy efficient while you enjoy the central air-conditioning throughout the day. The yard is being upgraded for you to use and entertain in!