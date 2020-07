974 Sweetbriar Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill

THIS SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF ROSEDALE IS BEAUTIFUL AND WELL-KEPT!! COMMUNITY FEATURES SEVERAL PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS, SCENIC WALKING TRAILS, POOLS AND SPAS, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, REC CENTER, BBQ AREAS, OUTDOOR LOUNGE AREAS, AND OUTDOOR FIREPLACES!! AMAZING MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! WALK TO APU, CITRUS COLLEGE, METRO GOLD LINE, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS, HIKING TRAILS, AND EASY ACCESS TO 210 FREEWAY!! THIS GORGEOUS HOME FEATURES LARGE OPEN CONCEPT, UPGRADED KITCHEN, RECESS LIGHTING, 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, OVER 1400 SQ FT LAUNDRY ROOM, AND MUCH MORE!!