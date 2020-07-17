All apartments in Azusa
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

970 Sweetbriar Lane

970 Sweetbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

970 Sweetbriar Lane, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2bed/2.5bath condo (3-story) with attached 2-car garage in a lovely community in the City of Azusa. Please note that furniture will not be included. Upgraded kitchen comes with all appliances: stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Master bedroom comes with master bath and closet. Beautifully-designed hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Washer and dryer laundry machines included for tenants' own convenience. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Close to HOA Pool. Conveniently located near markets, shops and restaurants; as well as Target, Dalton Elementary School, Azusa Pacific University, Azusa High School, Foothill Cinema, and the I-210 Freeway. Many more great features! Don't miss this chance to rent this gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have any available units?
970 Sweetbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have?
Some of 970 Sweetbriar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Sweetbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
970 Sweetbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Sweetbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 970 Sweetbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 970 Sweetbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Sweetbriar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 970 Sweetbriar Lane has a pool.
Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 970 Sweetbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Sweetbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Sweetbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 970 Sweetbriar Lane has units with air conditioning.
