970 Sweetbriar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2bed/2.5bath condo (3-story) with attached 2-car garage in a lovely community in the City of Azusa. Please note that furniture will not be included. Upgraded kitchen comes with all appliances: stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Master bedroom comes with master bath and closet. Beautifully-designed hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Washer and dryer laundry machines included for tenants' own convenience. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Close to HOA Pool. Conveniently located near markets, shops and restaurants; as well as Target, Dalton Elementary School, Azusa Pacific University, Azusa High School, Foothill Cinema, and the I-210 Freeway. Many more great features! Don't miss this chance to rent this gorgeous home!