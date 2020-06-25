961 Sweetbriar Lane

Amenities

Resort Style living in the Rosedale Community. This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo was a model home and has all the upgrades. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Indoor laundry hook ups. Central AC and heat. 2 car attached garage. Great location with great views of downtown LA on clear days. Resort style pool with club house and gym. Access to the other community pools as well. Close to Goldline for easy access to public transportation.