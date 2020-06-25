All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 961 Sweetbriar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
961 Sweetbriar Lane
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:56 AM

961 Sweetbriar Lane

961 Sweetbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

961 Sweetbriar Lane, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Resort Style living in the Rosedale Community. This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo was a model home and has all the upgrades. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Indoor laundry hook ups. Central AC and heat. 2 car attached garage. Great location with great views of downtown LA on clear days. Resort style pool with club house and gym. Access to the other community pools as well. Close to Goldline for easy access to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have any available units?
961 Sweetbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have?
Some of 961 Sweetbriar Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Sweetbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
961 Sweetbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Sweetbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 961 Sweetbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 961 Sweetbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Sweetbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 961 Sweetbriar Lane has a pool.
Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 961 Sweetbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Sweetbriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Sweetbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 961 Sweetbriar Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine