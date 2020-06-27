All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
919 N Woodbine Way
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

919 N Woodbine Way

919 Woodbine Way
Azusa
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

919 Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
game room
media room
bathtub
AZUSA ROSEDALE HOME FOR LEASE - Beautiful detached home featuring 2,102 square feet of living space. This single-family residence is spacious 3 bedroom/3 bathroom All upstairs. The first floor features a large living room, and open kitchen with built-in appliances and island. The loft area that can be use as game room or can be used as computer/media center. The master bedroom is generous in size. The master bathroom has a separate Jacuzzi-style bathtub, double vanity, and toilet room. Also the remaining are three bedrooms, shared full bathroom, and individual laundry room. The attached two-car garage has direct access to the home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 N Woodbine Way have any available units?
919 N Woodbine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 919 N Woodbine Way have?
Some of 919 N Woodbine Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 N Woodbine Way currently offering any rent specials?
919 N Woodbine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 N Woodbine Way pet-friendly?
No, 919 N Woodbine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 919 N Woodbine Way offer parking?
Yes, 919 N Woodbine Way offers parking.
Does 919 N Woodbine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 N Woodbine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 N Woodbine Way have a pool?
No, 919 N Woodbine Way does not have a pool.
Does 919 N Woodbine Way have accessible units?
No, 919 N Woodbine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 919 N Woodbine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 N Woodbine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 N Woodbine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 N Woodbine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
