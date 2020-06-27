919 N Woodbine Way

Amenities

AZUSA ROSEDALE HOME FOR LEASE - Beautiful detached home featuring 2,102 square feet of living space. This single-family residence is spacious 3 bedroom/3 bathroom All upstairs. The first floor features a large living room, and open kitchen with built-in appliances and island. The loft area that can be use as game room or can be used as computer/media center. The master bedroom is generous in size. The master bathroom has a separate Jacuzzi-style bathtub, double vanity, and toilet room. Also the remaining are three bedrooms, shared full bathroom, and individual laundry room. The attached two-car garage has direct access to the home.



No Pets Allowed



