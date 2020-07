Amenities

garage gym pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a Brand New Three Level Townhouse in the Community of Rosedale with Two Bedrooms , Two Full Bathrooms and 2 car garages. All Appliances are new.View of mountain from Window. The Community offers Club House, Fitness Equipment Center, outdoor Fireplace, BBQ's Swimming Pool, and Parks. Walking Distance to Citrus College , Azusa Pacific University and Metro Gold Line. It's Convenience to Get Restaurants and Shopping Center.