Azusa, CA
856 E Mountain Way Unit B
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

856 E Mountain Way Unit B

856 Mountain Way · No Longer Available
Location

856 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home, to the Rosedale Community. This property was built in 2012, having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a large, open living/dining area with kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Lots of cabinets space with granite counters with a counter bar, opening to the dining/living room. Enjoy you morning beverage or evening barbecue on the balcony. This community has resort style living with many palm trees, greenery and the foothills nearby. You can access to pools, resort area, fitness center and multiple parks throughout the community. This property is located very near the Gold Line stop, Citrus College and Azusa Pacific University, shops, schools, freeways and more. *Please note, photos with furniture are virtually staged. Virtual tours are available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcGf2fBje3r&brand=0. Also, this property is listed both for sale and for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have any available units?
856 E Mountain Way Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have?
Some of 856 E Mountain Way Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 E Mountain Way Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
856 E Mountain Way Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 E Mountain Way Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B offers parking.
Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B has a pool.
Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have accessible units?
No, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 E Mountain Way Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 856 E Mountain Way Unit B has units with air conditioning.

