856 E Mountain Way Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Welcome home, to the Rosedale Community. This property was built in 2012, having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a large, open living/dining area with kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Lots of cabinets space with granite counters with a counter bar, opening to the dining/living room. Enjoy you morning beverage or evening barbecue on the balcony. This community has resort style living with many palm trees, greenery and the foothills nearby. You can access to pools, resort area, fitness center and multiple parks throughout the community. This property is located very near the Gold Line stop, Citrus College and Azusa Pacific University, shops, schools, freeways and more. *Please note, photos with furniture are virtually staged. Virtual tours are available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcGf2fBje3r&brand=0. Also, this property is listed both for sale and for lease.