840 E Foothill BLvd

Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT | Mobile home park that is ADULT park only no tenants under 18 allowed.
Completely remodeled and fully furnished with AC & Heat. Private bedroom and bath | Located near metro Gold Line and Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College. Small park across the street. Fully furnished includes WIFI and utilities included | Washer / Dryer coin services in complex. Complex has Clubhouse, pool, spa, entertainment area. 1 Car overnight parking allowed in parking space with registration.
**NO** PETS
**NO** Smoking