840 E Foothill BLvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

ROOM FOR RENT | Mobile home park that is ADULT park only no tenants under 18 allowed.



Completely remodeled and fully furnished with AC & Heat. Private bedroom and bath | Located near metro Gold Line and Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College. Small park across the street. Fully furnished includes WIFI and utilities included | Washer / Dryer coin services in complex. Complex has Clubhouse, pool, spa, entertainment area. 1 Car overnight parking allowed in parking space with registration.



**NO** PETS

**NO** Smoking