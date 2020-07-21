All apartments in Azusa
821 S Cerritos Avenue

821 S Cerritos Ave · No Longer Available
Location

821 S Cerritos Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stop and take a look at this move in ready condo in a well maintained development*Nice floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs, including a spacious master with high ceilings and a large wall closet. Upstairs is a full bathroom which features a divided space with a separate room for sink/vanity and another for showering etc. You will love the open living room/dining room areas with a cozy fireplace, updated half bathroom. A beautiful kitchen awaits your cooking adventures....this awesome kitchen features lots of counters, including a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, a built-in dishwasher, gas range, built-in microwave oven. Located off the dining area is a wonderful extension of the living area - a beautiful patio with a decorator accent slate wall - a perfect place to enjoy BBQs and open air dining. Additional comforts include a direct access, two car garage with laundry area...Association swimming pool and spa***Close proximity to Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College and the Goldline Station***This great property will NOT last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
821 S Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 821 S Cerritos Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 S Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 821 S Cerritos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 821 S Cerritos Avenue offers parking.
Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Cerritos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 821 S Cerritos Avenue has a pool.
Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 821 S Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 S Cerritos Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 S Cerritos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 S Cerritos Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
