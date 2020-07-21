821 S Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

Stop and take a look at this move in ready condo in a well maintained development*Nice floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs, including a spacious master with high ceilings and a large wall closet. Upstairs is a full bathroom which features a divided space with a separate room for sink/vanity and another for showering etc. You will love the open living room/dining room areas with a cozy fireplace, updated half bathroom. A beautiful kitchen awaits your cooking adventures....this awesome kitchen features lots of counters, including a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, a built-in dishwasher, gas range, built-in microwave oven. Located off the dining area is a wonderful extension of the living area - a beautiful patio with a decorator accent slate wall - a perfect place to enjoy BBQs and open air dining. Additional comforts include a direct access, two car garage with laundry area...Association swimming pool and spa***Close proximity to Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College and the Goldline Station***This great property will NOT last!