799 E Holly Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

799 E Holly Street

799 E Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

799 E Holly St, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One of the best Camellia model unit in the Rosedale community. Located on a quite Cul-De-Sac street.
Features 4 bedroom and 3,5 bathrooms with 3 attached car garages.
Upgraded features and amenities included but NOT limited;
Master room suite with covered custom balcony and ceiling fan, wood flooring and his and her walk in in closet. Master bedroom with dual sinks and shower tub. Big family loft in the 2nd floor for resting. 1st floor living room/library with custom built in bookshelves.Family room opens to back yard with covered patio with sitting area and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to dinning area, custom cabinetry, 2nd wok kitchen, custom blinds, shutters and curtains, Sano music system, smart home ready, security system, soft water system, recessed lighting.
Community club house has pool ,spa and BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

