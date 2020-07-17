799 E Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

One of the best Camellia model unit in the Rosedale community. Located on a quite Cul-De-Sac street.

Features 4 bedroom and 3,5 bathrooms with 3 attached car garages.

Upgraded features and amenities included but NOT limited;

Master room suite with covered custom balcony and ceiling fan, wood flooring and his and her walk in in closet. Master bedroom with dual sinks and shower tub. Big family loft in the 2nd floor for resting. 1st floor living room/library with custom built in bookshelves.Family room opens to back yard with covered patio with sitting area and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to dinning area, custom cabinetry, 2nd wok kitchen, custom blinds, shutters and curtains, Sano music system, smart home ready, security system, soft water system, recessed lighting.

Community club house has pool ,spa and BBQ area.