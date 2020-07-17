All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 750 E 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
750 E 5th Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM

750 E 5th Street

750 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

750 East 5th Street, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully renovated town home located in Azusa! This 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located walking distance to Glendora and Azusa Pacific University, convenient to shopping centers and more. This home is within a Gated Complex, which includes a children's play area, pool/Jacuzzi, Tennis Courts, and community room. There is a newly renovated kitchen, with all new appliances. The open living space has a bar area, dining, and living room, which is great for entertaining, with 2 large closets for additional storage. The owners just installed a new heating and air conditioning unit. There are two large bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Large yard, just under 900 sq feet with privacy fence, and an attached two car garage. All new laminate and tile flooring, newly painted walls, and ceiling fans throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 E 5th Street have any available units?
750 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 750 E 5th Street have?
Some of 750 E 5th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 750 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 750 E 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 750 E 5th Street offers parking.
Does 750 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 E 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 750 E 5th Street has a pool.
Does 750 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 750 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 E 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 E 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine