750 E 5th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully renovated town home located in Azusa! This 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located walking distance to Glendora and Azusa Pacific University, convenient to shopping centers and more. This home is within a Gated Complex, which includes a children's play area, pool/Jacuzzi, Tennis Courts, and community room. There is a newly renovated kitchen, with all new appliances. The open living space has a bar area, dining, and living room, which is great for entertaining, with 2 large closets for additional storage. The owners just installed a new heating and air conditioning unit. There are two large bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Large yard, just under 900 sq feet with privacy fence, and an attached two car garage. All new laminate and tile flooring, newly painted walls, and ceiling fans throughout the home.