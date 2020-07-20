All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
723 E Lemon Swirl Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

723 E Lemon Swirl Drive

723 E Lemon Swirl Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

723 E Lemon Swirl Dr, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous luxury home in the tree lined foothill community of Rosedale in Azusa. Experience the elegance and warmth of this 4 bedroom 3 and half bath home. This home boasts an open floor plan, beautiful spanish arches, with a gorgeous designer kitchen and high end finishes throughout the home. The master sweet has a spacious balcony, so that you can enjoy the amazing views of the foothills. The backyard has a covered patio and built in barbecue to meet all of your entertaining needs. Attached 2 car garage with extended covered parking. Community ammenities include Club house, Large pool, spa and wading pool, BBQ and state of the art fitness center. In addition this property is located close to shopping, many restaurants and close to the colleges. This home is conveniently located close to the Metro Gold line/210 and I 10 frwys. HOA fees are included in the monthly lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have any available units?
723 E Lemon Swirl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have?
Some of 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 E Lemon Swirl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive offers parking.
Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive has a pool.
Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 E Lemon Swirl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAzusa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Azusa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine