723 E Lemon Swirl Drive

Gorgeous luxury home in the tree lined foothill community of Rosedale in Azusa. Experience the elegance and warmth of this 4 bedroom 3 and half bath home. This home boasts an open floor plan, beautiful spanish arches, with a gorgeous designer kitchen and high end finishes throughout the home. The master sweet has a spacious balcony, so that you can enjoy the amazing views of the foothills. The backyard has a covered patio and built in barbecue to meet all of your entertaining needs. Attached 2 car garage with extended covered parking. Community ammenities include Club house, Large pool, spa and wading pool, BBQ and state of the art fitness center. In addition this property is located close to shopping, many restaurants and close to the colleges. This home is conveniently located close to the Metro Gold line/210 and I 10 frwys. HOA fees are included in the monthly lease.