Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a wonderful 3 bed 2.5 bath TownHome located in a friendly community with awesome nearby attractions like SKYZONE & a MEGA MALL, and nearby freeways. A perfect scene to have family & friends over to relax and enjoy the views. Here are just a few of its other features: cozy fireplace, swimming pool & Jacuzzi, new wood & carpet flooring, freshly painted, central a/c, and so much more!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1981



Deposits: $2,500.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.