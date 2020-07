Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

JUST LIKE NEW!Recently painted! Can be used as 4 bedrooms! Mountain/city lights view. Close to everything including shopping, restaurant, movie theaters, schools and Metro Gold Station. Easy access to I-10 and 210 Freeway. This house has real wood floor,stainless steal appliances and lots of wood cabinets in the garage. Great for large family/multi family.