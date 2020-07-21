All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 270 Windsong Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
270 Windsong Court
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

270 Windsong Court

270 Windsong Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

270 Windsong Court, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing North Azusa townhouse nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains with great VIEWS! Canyon View is one of the nicest communities at the base of the mountains in North Azusa. Quiet and peaceful! This townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, there is a bedroom and an attached bath downstairs, 2 master bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom, one having a garden tub and walk in closet, upgrades include newer dark bronze chandelier upon entrance, newer stainless steel kitchen stove, microwave and dishwasher, newer interior paint, newer dark bronze hardware throughout, new granite counters tops and sinks in bathrooms, nearly new toilet in downstairs bathroom, tile flooring in kitchen areas and all bathrooms, high ceilings which lets the outside in, newer white blinds throughout, views of the mountains from the master bedroom and backyard, newer light fixture in dining room, fireplace in living room for those cold nights, nice size yard to enjoy all year round for entertaining, separate laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the community pool/spa, biking and hiking trails. Landlord pays HOA which includes water and gardener for front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Windsong Court have any available units?
270 Windsong Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 270 Windsong Court have?
Some of 270 Windsong Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Windsong Court currently offering any rent specials?
270 Windsong Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Windsong Court pet-friendly?
No, 270 Windsong Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 270 Windsong Court offer parking?
Yes, 270 Windsong Court offers parking.
Does 270 Windsong Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Windsong Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Windsong Court have a pool?
Yes, 270 Windsong Court has a pool.
Does 270 Windsong Court have accessible units?
No, 270 Windsong Court does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Windsong Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Windsong Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Windsong Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Windsong Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAzusa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Azusa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine