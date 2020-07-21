270 Windsong Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing North Azusa townhouse nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains with great VIEWS! Canyon View is one of the nicest communities at the base of the mountains in North Azusa. Quiet and peaceful! This townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, there is a bedroom and an attached bath downstairs, 2 master bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom, one having a garden tub and walk in closet, upgrades include newer dark bronze chandelier upon entrance, newer stainless steel kitchen stove, microwave and dishwasher, newer interior paint, newer dark bronze hardware throughout, new granite counters tops and sinks in bathrooms, nearly new toilet in downstairs bathroom, tile flooring in kitchen areas and all bathrooms, high ceilings which lets the outside in, newer white blinds throughout, views of the mountains from the master bedroom and backyard, newer light fixture in dining room, fireplace in living room for those cold nights, nice size yard to enjoy all year round for entertaining, separate laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the community pool/spa, biking and hiking trails. Landlord pays HOA which includes water and gardener for front yard.