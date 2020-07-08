1789 Canyon Vista Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Fabulous 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the city of Azusa. Property is located in the hills of Azusa, close to all the hiking trails. Home has been recently remodeled. Home has a beautiful living room with a fireplace. A formal dining room next to the kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful cabinets and with a gorgeous counter top. Next to the kitchen you have a family room that has been wired for sound. Upstairs you will have 3 bedrooms, one of them is an enormous master bedroom. Home has crown molding all around. There is also a double car garage that has direct access to the home. The back yard offers lots of concrete to host your family togethers! Home is ready to be moved in!