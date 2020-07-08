All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 1789 Canyon Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
1789 Canyon Vista Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

1789 Canyon Vista Drive

1789 Canyon Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1789 Canyon Vista Drive, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Fabulous 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the city of Azusa. Property is located in the hills of Azusa, close to all the hiking trails. Home has been recently remodeled. Home has a beautiful living room with a fireplace. A formal dining room next to the kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful cabinets and with a gorgeous counter top. Next to the kitchen you have a family room that has been wired for sound. Upstairs you will have 3 bedrooms, one of them is an enormous master bedroom. Home has crown molding all around. There is also a double car garage that has direct access to the home. The back yard offers lots of concrete to host your family togethers! Home is ready to be moved in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have any available units?
1789 Canyon Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have?
Some of 1789 Canyon Vista Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Canyon Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Canyon Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Canyon Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1789 Canyon Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1789 Canyon Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine