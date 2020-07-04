All apartments in Azusa
151 E 6th St
151 E 6th St

151 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

151 East 6th Street, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Azusa House 4 beds 3 bath - Property Id: 265171

Single Family Residence house, 4 beds 3 full bath, 2 car garage, Two-story house.
year built: 1994 , 1841 sq ft, big yard 5977 Sq lot size

Excellent location!!! downtown of city Azusa. clean quiet neighborhood. move in condition, with laminate wood flooring and titled flooring walking distance to everything.

5~10 mins walking distance to Azusa Downtown Gold Line Station, 10 mins to Pasadena.
Easy communication, Close to 210 and 605 fwy

Located in downtown Azusa, connivance and close to everything. Children's playground(next to the house), Post office(100 ft away), Banks, Restaurants, Targets, Library,Schools, Church, City Hall, Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College and a lot more.
Property Id 265171

(RLNE5715172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E 6th St have any available units?
151 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 151 E 6th St have?
Some of 151 E 6th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
151 E 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 E 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 151 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 151 E 6th St offers parking.
Does 151 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 151 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 151 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 151 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 E 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 E 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 E 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

