1306 N Crape Myrtle

Gorgeously Furnished 4Be/3Ba 2 Story Home on Beautiful Azusa! - This home is fully furnished and ready for move in! At just over 2800 sqft, this spaceious home makes for desirably sized bedrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave, double oven, and deep well island sink. The home has beautiful tile and light tan carpetting upstairs. The master suite has a unique ceiling feature with recessed lighting. It is accompanied by its master bathroom complete with sunken (Deep Well) tub AND separate standing shower. The individual laundry room is already equipped with washer and dryer hooked up. Each room in this home has a very unique trait to show off. The office room is not an exception as it has custom built desk and cabinetry made of beautiful top quality wood finishing.The back yard is manicured very neatly and is great for entertaining aside the built in brick stainless steel BBQ grill. This home will not be available for long. Schedule your showing now!



For those who want to get ahead of the crowd, you may submit application now, and set up a private viewing later.



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



No Pets Allowed



