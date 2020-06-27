All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 1306 N Crape Myrtle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
1306 N Crape Myrtle
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1306 N Crape Myrtle

1306 N Crape Myrtle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1306 N Crape Myrtle Dr, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Gorgeously Furnished 4Be/3Ba 2 Story Home on Beautiful Azusa! - This home is fully furnished and ready for move in! At just over 2800 sqft, this spaceious home makes for desirably sized bedrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave, double oven, and deep well island sink. The home has beautiful tile and light tan carpetting upstairs. The master suite has a unique ceiling feature with recessed lighting. It is accompanied by its master bathroom complete with sunken (Deep Well) tub AND separate standing shower. The individual laundry room is already equipped with washer and dryer hooked up. Each room in this home has a very unique trait to show off. The office room is not an exception as it has custom built desk and cabinetry made of beautiful top quality wood finishing.The back yard is manicured very neatly and is great for entertaining aside the built in brick stainless steel BBQ grill. This home will not be available for long. Schedule your showing now!

For those who want to get ahead of the crowd, you may submit application now, and set up a private viewing later.

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have any available units?
1306 N Crape Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have?
Some of 1306 N Crape Myrtle's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 N Crape Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
1306 N Crape Myrtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 N Crape Myrtle pet-friendly?
No, 1306 N Crape Myrtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle offer parking?
No, 1306 N Crape Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 N Crape Myrtle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have a pool?
No, 1306 N Crape Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 1306 N Crape Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 N Crape Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 N Crape Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 N Crape Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine