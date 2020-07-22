1053 W Sierra Madre Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Available 1/6/2020

Completely remodeled condo within the Villa Azusa community, located next to Azusa Greens Country Club, near schools, parks, and shopping*Open floor plan features beautiful new laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining area*Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, and included stainless-steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher*Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full remodeled bathroom with tiled shower-in-tub*Additional updates include new interior paint, new baseboards, new doors, and dual-pane vinyl windows*1 carport space and additional tandem parking space*Community offers a sparkling pool to cool off on those hot summer days*