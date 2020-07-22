1053 W Sierra Madre Avenue

Amenities
Available 1/6/2020
Completely remodeled condo within the Villa Azusa community, located next to Azusa Greens Country Club, near schools, parks, and shopping*Open floor plan features beautiful new laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining area*Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, and included stainless-steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher*Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full remodeled bathroom with tiled shower-in-tub*Additional updates include new interior paint, new baseboards, new doors, and dual-pane vinyl windows*1 carport space and additional tandem parking space*Community offers a sparkling pool to cool off on those hot summer days*