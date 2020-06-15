11669 168th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades

include quartz countertops with an under-mount sink and stainless steel appliances including microwave in the kitchen, new paint with

smooth ceilings, new laminate floors, new tile floors in the bathrooms, and a newer furnace with central heat. There is a huge laundry

room inside off the kitchen plus a small bonus room that could work as an office or a huge walk-in pantry. There is also a two-car garage

and off-street parking for three additional cars.