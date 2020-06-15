All apartments in Artesia
11669 168th Street

11669 168th Street · (714) 206-1479
Location

11669 168th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades
include quartz countertops with an under-mount sink and stainless steel appliances including microwave in the kitchen, new paint with
smooth ceilings, new laminate floors, new tile floors in the bathrooms, and a newer furnace with central heat. There is a huge laundry
room inside off the kitchen plus a small bonus room that could work as an office or a huge walk-in pantry. There is also a two-car garage
and off-street parking for three additional cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11669 168th Street have any available units?
11669 168th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11669 168th Street have?
Some of 11669 168th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11669 168th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11669 168th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11669 168th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11669 168th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 11669 168th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11669 168th Street does offer parking.
Does 11669 168th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11669 168th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11669 168th Street have a pool?
No, 11669 168th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11669 168th Street have accessible units?
No, 11669 168th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11669 168th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11669 168th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11669 168th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11669 168th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
