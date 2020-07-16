Amenities

4356 Zephyr Way Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba Duplex with Many Amenities - Use of Private Community Park - This wonderful 2bd 1ba duplex is located in Sacramento near Edison & Norris Avenue. Close to shopping, schools, parks, public transportation and easy freeway access to downtown. This property includes access to a private/gated community park with nicely landscaped grounds including a playground area, walking paths, picnic area with bbq, sports court and pools.



Amenities include a spacious open floor plan with living and dining rooms, vaulted ceiling, roomy kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, indoor laundry room, carport, and nicely landscaped backyard area with patio.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



