All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Find more places like 4356 Zephyr Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arden-Arcade, CA
/
4356 Zephyr Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4356 Zephyr Way

4356 Zephyr Way · (916) 988-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arden-Arcade
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4356 Zephyr Way, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
North Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4356 Zephyr Way · Avail. Aug 6

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
4356 Zephyr Way Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba Duplex with Many Amenities - Use of Private Community Park - This wonderful 2bd 1ba duplex is located in Sacramento near Edison & Norris Avenue. Close to shopping, schools, parks, public transportation and easy freeway access to downtown. This property includes access to a private/gated community park with nicely landscaped grounds including a playground area, walking paths, picnic area with bbq, sports court and pools.

Amenities include a spacious open floor plan with living and dining rooms, vaulted ceiling, roomy kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, indoor laundry room, carport, and nicely landscaped backyard area with patio.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE2523016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 Zephyr Way have any available units?
4356 Zephyr Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4356 Zephyr Way have?
Some of 4356 Zephyr Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 Zephyr Way currently offering any rent specials?
4356 Zephyr Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 Zephyr Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4356 Zephyr Way is pet friendly.
Does 4356 Zephyr Way offer parking?
Yes, 4356 Zephyr Way offers parking.
Does 4356 Zephyr Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 Zephyr Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 Zephyr Way have a pool?
Yes, 4356 Zephyr Way has a pool.
Does 4356 Zephyr Way have accessible units?
No, 4356 Zephyr Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 Zephyr Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 Zephyr Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4356 Zephyr Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4356 Zephyr Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4356 Zephyr Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 Bedrooms
Arden-Arcade Apartments with ParkingArden-Arcade Dog Friendly Apartments
Arden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrup
WoodsideEncina
Del Paso Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity