3345 Mission Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:35 AM

3345 Mission Ave

3345 Mission Ave · (916) 961-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3345 Mission Ave · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:

FICO score of 600 or higher.
Income of three times the rent.
No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Owner will not accept a cosigner nor Section 8 vouchers.
One cat or small/medium dog is allowed with approval.
No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home.
Owner pays for sewer and trash. Tenant pays for water.
Available with a one-year lease term.

Near Whitney Avenue and Eastern Avenue in Arden, Carmichael, this remodeled, modern, one story, single family home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home has programmable central heat and air. There is an inactive security system. The laminate entry has a leaded glass door and opens onto recessed lighting, custom paint, vaulted ceilings, dual pane and French windows with pleated levelors and two-inch wood blinds throughout 1,670 square feet of living space. The living room has laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fan and a bay window with seating and storage. The dining room has laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fan and a bay window with plant shelf.

The eat-in kitchen has laminate flooring, wood cabinets with glass doors, granite counters and back-splash, pot shelves, and is equipped with:

Stainless steel frost-free, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice.
Stainless steel electric glass-top range with self-cleaning oven.
Dishwasher
Stainless steel, double sink with convertible faucet and garbage disposal.

The master bedroom is in a remote location and has laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fan, it is a large room with a walk-in closet and garden window and additional three door closet. The master bathroom has tile flooring, large tile walk-in shower with glass door, tile seat and dual shower-heads, dual granite vanity, Roman tub and custom mirrors. The second and third bedrooms have laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fans and double door closets. The hall bath has laminate flooring, large tile walk-in shower with polished glass and tile accents, cobblestone floor, tile seat, dual shower-heads and curved shower rod, linen cabinet with drawers, granite vanity and custom mirror.

The laundry area is in a separate room and has a washer and dryer. The two-car garage has remote door openers. The landscaped rear yard is fenced with stone columns and has rear patio and automatic sprinklers. The front yard has a covered front porch with skylite, stone patio, automatic sprinklers, RV parking and full service gardening for the front and rear yard. This home is located in the San Juan Unified School District, in a community with a beautiful park with nature trails, creek, play structures and picnic area.

Yard maintenance is owner responsibility.

As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week.

***Please, do not disturb the residents.***

(RLNE4695824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 Mission Ave have any available units?
3345 Mission Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3345 Mission Ave have?
Some of 3345 Mission Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 Mission Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Mission Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Mission Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 Mission Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3345 Mission Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3345 Mission Ave does offer parking.
Does 3345 Mission Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 Mission Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Mission Ave have a pool?
No, 3345 Mission Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3345 Mission Ave have accessible units?
No, 3345 Mission Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Mission Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3345 Mission Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 Mission Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3345 Mission Ave has units with air conditioning.
