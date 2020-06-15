Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:



FICO score of 600 or higher.

Income of three times the rent.

No evictions nor open bankruptcies.

Owner will not accept a cosigner nor Section 8 vouchers.

One cat or small/medium dog is allowed with approval.

No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home.

Owner pays for sewer and trash. Tenant pays for water.

Available with a one-year lease term.



Near Whitney Avenue and Eastern Avenue in Arden, Carmichael, this remodeled, modern, one story, single family home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home has programmable central heat and air. There is an inactive security system. The laminate entry has a leaded glass door and opens onto recessed lighting, custom paint, vaulted ceilings, dual pane and French windows with pleated levelors and two-inch wood blinds throughout 1,670 square feet of living space. The living room has laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fan and a bay window with seating and storage. The dining room has laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fan and a bay window with plant shelf.



The eat-in kitchen has laminate flooring, wood cabinets with glass doors, granite counters and back-splash, pot shelves, and is equipped with:



Stainless steel frost-free, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice.

Stainless steel electric glass-top range with self-cleaning oven.

Dishwasher

Stainless steel, double sink with convertible faucet and garbage disposal.



The master bedroom is in a remote location and has laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fan, it is a large room with a walk-in closet and garden window and additional three door closet. The master bathroom has tile flooring, large tile walk-in shower with glass door, tile seat and dual shower-heads, dual granite vanity, Roman tub and custom mirrors. The second and third bedrooms have laminate flooring, overhead ceiling fans and double door closets. The hall bath has laminate flooring, large tile walk-in shower with polished glass and tile accents, cobblestone floor, tile seat, dual shower-heads and curved shower rod, linen cabinet with drawers, granite vanity and custom mirror.



The laundry area is in a separate room and has a washer and dryer. The two-car garage has remote door openers. The landscaped rear yard is fenced with stone columns and has rear patio and automatic sprinklers. The front yard has a covered front porch with skylite, stone patio, automatic sprinklers, RV parking and full service gardening for the front and rear yard. This home is located in the San Juan Unified School District, in a community with a beautiful park with nature trails, creek, play structures and picnic area.



Yard maintenance is owner responsibility.



As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week.



***Please, do not disturb the residents.***



(RLNE4695824)