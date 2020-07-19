All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

918 La Cadena Avenue

918 La Cadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

918 La Cadena Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely tri-level condo in Arcadia's prime location within just a short distance to Arcadia High School, Westfield Santa Anita shopping center, Arcadia County Park, supermarkets, many restaurants, 210 Freeway, and so much more. This small and well-maintained 4-unit complex is nestled on a quiet street. The spacious living room features a fireplace, the open kitchen has ample cabinets for storage, a formal dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, a bedroom, and a powder room completes the main level. The top floor has 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet. Direct access to the 2-car garage with a large laundry and storage room. The unit desirably has a private patio. This address is within the boundaries of the highly sought-after Arcadia School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 La Cadena Avenue have any available units?
918 La Cadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 918 La Cadena Avenue have?
Some of 918 La Cadena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 La Cadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
918 La Cadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 La Cadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 918 La Cadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 918 La Cadena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 918 La Cadena Avenue offers parking.
Does 918 La Cadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 La Cadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 La Cadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 918 La Cadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 918 La Cadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 918 La Cadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 918 La Cadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 La Cadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 La Cadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 La Cadena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
