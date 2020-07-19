918 La Cadena Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely tri-level condo in Arcadia's prime location within just a short distance to Arcadia High School, Westfield Santa Anita shopping center, Arcadia County Park, supermarkets, many restaurants, 210 Freeway, and so much more. This small and well-maintained 4-unit complex is nestled on a quiet street. The spacious living room features a fireplace, the open kitchen has ample cabinets for storage, a formal dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, a bedroom, and a powder room completes the main level. The top floor has 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet. Direct access to the 2-car garage with a large laundry and storage room. The unit desirably has a private patio. This address is within the boundaries of the highly sought-after Arcadia School District.