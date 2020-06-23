All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 814 Hugo Reid Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
814 Hugo Reid Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

814 Hugo Reid Drive

814 Hugo Reid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

814 Hugo Reid Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets allowed. Located in the highly desirable Santa Anita Village area of Arcadia. Walking distance to Hugo Reid Elementary school. Minutes to Award winning Arcadia Unified school, Arboretum, Westfield Mall, Race Track, Banks, Supermarkets and Restaurants. This two-story level home featured with formal living room with fireplace and spacious family room and hardwood floors. Formal dining room and kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances, built in cabinetery, and breakfast area. Featuring a comfortable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 3 updated bathroom;including large master suite with walk-in closet. Don't miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have any available units?
814 Hugo Reid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have?
Some of 814 Hugo Reid Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Hugo Reid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Hugo Reid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Hugo Reid Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Hugo Reid Drive is pet friendly.
Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive offer parking?
No, 814 Hugo Reid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Hugo Reid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Hugo Reid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Hugo Reid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Hugo Reid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Hugo Reid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Hugo Reid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles