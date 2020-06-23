814 Hugo Reid Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pets allowed. Located in the highly desirable Santa Anita Village area of Arcadia. Walking distance to Hugo Reid Elementary school. Minutes to Award winning Arcadia Unified school, Arboretum, Westfield Mall, Race Track, Banks, Supermarkets and Restaurants. This two-story level home featured with formal living room with fireplace and spacious family room and hardwood floors. Formal dining room and kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances, built in cabinetery, and breakfast area. Featuring a comfortable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 3 updated bathroom;including large master suite with walk-in closet. Don't miss this home!