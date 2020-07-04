762 W Naomi Avenue

Amenities

Immediately across the street from Pavillions Shopping Center / 99 Ranch Market Cross Streets: W of Baldwin / S of Duart. Close to school, public transit. Walking distance to restaurants, banks, school, Westfield shopping center.

Property is conveniently located on Naomi Avenue, directly across from Pavilion Shopping Center in the City of Arcadia. Both bedrooms are suites type with full bathroom features. Subject property has been completely remodeled through out with high ceiling and attached with two car garage. Community equipped with swimming pool and jacuzzi.