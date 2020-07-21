All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 738 W Camino Real Ave # H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
738 W Camino Real Ave # H
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

738 W Camino Real Ave # H

738 Camino Real Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

738 Camino Real Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Arcadia Luxury Townhouse Near Westfield Santa Anita Mall - TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text CAMINO to (763)225-1739

This must see luxury two story condominium/townhome built in 2015 offers a spacious, open floor plan with recessed lighting throughout. The designer kitchen offers Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliance, and ample cupboard space. This home includes wood flooring in the kitchen and living room, and carpet flooring for the bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a master bath with dual vanities, separate shower stall and jacuzzi tub. The two additional bedrooms are also masters that include full bathrooms with shower. The attached two car garage includes washer and dryer hookups with ample space for your appliances.

Located within a quiet, gated community in a highly desirable part of Arcadia, this property is in close proximity to Westfield Santa Anita Mall, LA Fitness, restaurants and supermarkets (99 Ranch Market, Pavilion and CVS) with quick and easy access to the 10 and 210 Freeway.

-School District: Temple City Unified School District

-Utilities Included: Trash and HOA Fee (Tenants responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer)

-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.

-Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher (Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Not Included)

-No pets allowed.

-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)

-One year lease minimum

(RLNE5593580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have any available units?
738 W Camino Real Ave # H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have?
Some of 738 W Camino Real Ave # H's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 W Camino Real Ave # H currently offering any rent specials?
738 W Camino Real Ave # H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 W Camino Real Ave # H pet-friendly?
No, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H offer parking?
Yes, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H offers parking.
Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have a pool?
No, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H does not have a pool.
Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have accessible units?
No, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H does not have accessible units.
Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 W Camino Real Ave # H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 738 W Camino Real Ave # H has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles