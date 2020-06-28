626 N Sunset Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking pet friendly

1000 SF 2BR Classic Beauty in Arcadia! - Property Id: 119879



OPEN HOUSE WED SEPT 4TH @ 12:00 PM

CALL ME 213-640-9404 for a quick viewing!



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $500.00 off 1st month rent with an immediate move-in only!

TWO-BEDROOM, ONE BATH

One year lease

Owner pays water only

One parking spot included

CATS OK

No dogs

Available for immediate move-ins

We are not currently working with third parties

2nd floor corner unit



This special unit in Arcadia is a unique one, at that! Look at those massive living room windows! 1000 SF??? Are you kidding? Nope. This will go very fast. Super-sized living area with huge bedrooms. Front corner unit. Represent!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/119879p

Property Id 119879



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084607)