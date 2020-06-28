All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 626 N Sunset Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
626 N Sunset Blvd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

626 N Sunset Blvd

626 Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

626 Sunset Blvd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1000 SF 2BR Classic Beauty in Arcadia! - Property Id: 119879

OPEN HOUSE WED SEPT 4TH @ 12:00 PM
CALL ME 213-640-9404 for a quick viewing!

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $500.00 off 1st month rent with an immediate move-in only!
TWO-BEDROOM, ONE BATH
One year lease
Owner pays water only
One parking spot included
CATS OK
No dogs
Available for immediate move-ins
We are not currently working with third parties
2nd floor corner unit

This special unit in Arcadia is a unique one, at that! Look at those massive living room windows! 1000 SF??? Are you kidding? Nope. This will go very fast. Super-sized living area with huge bedrooms. Front corner unit. Represent!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/119879p
Property Id 119879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 N Sunset Blvd have any available units?
626 N Sunset Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 626 N Sunset Blvd have?
Some of 626 N Sunset Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 N Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
626 N Sunset Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 N Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 N Sunset Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 626 N Sunset Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 626 N Sunset Blvd offers parking.
Does 626 N Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 N Sunset Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 N Sunset Blvd have a pool?
No, 626 N Sunset Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 626 N Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 626 N Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 626 N Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 N Sunset Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 N Sunset Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 N Sunset Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles