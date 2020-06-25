All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 429 W Woodruff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
429 W Woodruff Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

429 W Woodruff Avenue

429 West Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

429 West Woodruff Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
2001 built master piece located on a quite street, south facing on big lot. The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, of which two are suites. Entering the house, foyer with crystal chandelier leads to living room, which has vaulted ceiling and granite fireplace. Formal dinning room equipped with wood cabinets and crystal chandelier on top of dinning table. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet plus island for all the storage and convenience. The family room located on back of the house which facing the huge backyard. Master suite is also facing the backyard. Other features of the house includes two AC units, security system. The house is close to award winning Arcadia elementary school, and close to variety of shops, restaurants and all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
429 W Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 429 W Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
429 W Woodruff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 W Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 429 W Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
No, 429 W Woodruff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 W Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
No, 429 W Woodruff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 429 W Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 W Woodruff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 W Woodruff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 W Woodruff Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles