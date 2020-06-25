429 W Woodruff Avenue

Amenities

2001 built master piece located on a quite street, south facing on big lot. The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, of which two are suites. Entering the house, foyer with crystal chandelier leads to living room, which has vaulted ceiling and granite fireplace. Formal dinning room equipped with wood cabinets and crystal chandelier on top of dinning table. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet plus island for all the storage and convenience. The family room located on back of the house which facing the huge backyard. Master suite is also facing the backyard. Other features of the house includes two AC units, security system. The house is close to award winning Arcadia elementary school, and close to variety of shops, restaurants and all.