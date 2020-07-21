421 San Luis Rey Road

Amenities

Exemplary contemporary real estate masterpiece on the market that is nestled in the midst of downtown Arcadia. This elegant dwelling features 4 luxurious bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms. Offering stylistic architecture and landscapes, this property captivates the heart of many and elevates your luxurious ambiance to a peerless level. Regarded as a top-tier property, the main level portrays an extraordinary foyer entry. Upon entry, you will find a marvelous grand living room with ample space to fit all your needs. In the kitchen, you will explore a dazzling marbled center island that’s surrounded by custom craftsmanship of cabinetry at its finest. Built-In Chinese wok kitchen and stainless steel appliances will surely suit your everyday needs. Up to the exquisite staircase, we see the spacious Master bedroom that includes a Jacuzzi and steam shower. All bedrooms are suites that incorporate their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. This stunning real estate is equipped with intercom system, central vacuum, and security cameras for privacy and security interests. To better exemplify the magnificence of this property, it includes a broad front and backyard that fully establishes the luxurious living condition. This property is located conveniently near racetracks, park, golf course, Arboretum, and best of all Westfield mall and restaurants. It is also enrolled in the well-known Arcadia school district, which has excelled as being one of the top schools academically.