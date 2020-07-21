All apartments in Arcadia
421 San Luis Rey Road
421 San Luis Rey Road

421 San Luis Rey Road
Location

421 San Luis Rey Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Exemplary contemporary real estate masterpiece on the market that is nestled in the midst of downtown Arcadia. This elegant dwelling features 4 luxurious bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms. Offering stylistic architecture and landscapes, this property captivates the heart of many and elevates your luxurious ambiance to a peerless level. Regarded as a top-tier property, the main level portrays an extraordinary foyer entry. Upon entry, you will find a marvelous grand living room with ample space to fit all your needs. In the kitchen, you will explore a dazzling marbled center island that’s surrounded by custom craftsmanship of cabinetry at its finest. Built-In Chinese wok kitchen and stainless steel appliances will surely suit your everyday needs. Up to the exquisite staircase, we see the spacious Master bedroom that includes a Jacuzzi and steam shower. All bedrooms are suites that incorporate their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. This stunning real estate is equipped with intercom system, central vacuum, and security cameras for privacy and security interests. To better exemplify the magnificence of this property, it includes a broad front and backyard that fully establishes the luxurious living condition. This property is located conveniently near racetracks, park, golf course, Arboretum, and best of all Westfield mall and restaurants. It is also enrolled in the well-known Arcadia school district, which has excelled as being one of the top schools academically.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 San Luis Rey Road have any available units?
421 San Luis Rey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 421 San Luis Rey Road have?
Some of 421 San Luis Rey Road's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 San Luis Rey Road currently offering any rent specials?
421 San Luis Rey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 San Luis Rey Road pet-friendly?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 421 San Luis Rey Road offer parking?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road does not offer parking.
Does 421 San Luis Rey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 San Luis Rey Road have a pool?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road does not have a pool.
Does 421 San Luis Rey Road have accessible units?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 421 San Luis Rey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 San Luis Rey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 San Luis Rey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
