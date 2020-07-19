All apartments in Arcadia
410 Magellan Rd
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

410 Magellan Rd

410 Magellan Road · No Longer Available
Location

410 Magellan Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious single-level ranch style home is situated on a large south-facing lot in Arcadia’s highly desirable Lower Rancho neighborhood. The charming home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large formal living room w/ fireplace, a cozy den w/ fireplace, large kitchen, and a laundry/utility room. The large lot features landscaped front & back yards, a covered rear patio, a sparkling pool, and a detached 2-car garage, This wonderful property is conveniently located close to transportation (210 FWY & Metro Gold Line), parks (The Arboretum), Arcadia schools , the Westfield Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Racetrack, shopping & dining. This home is ready for immediate move-in, do not miss this wonderful opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Magellan Rd have any available units?
410 Magellan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 410 Magellan Rd have?
Some of 410 Magellan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Magellan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
410 Magellan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Magellan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 410 Magellan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 410 Magellan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 410 Magellan Rd offers parking.
Does 410 Magellan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Magellan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Magellan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 410 Magellan Rd has a pool.
Does 410 Magellan Rd have accessible units?
No, 410 Magellan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Magellan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Magellan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Magellan Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Magellan Rd has units with air conditioning.
