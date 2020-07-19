410 Magellan Rd

Amenities

This spacious single-level ranch style home is situated on a large south-facing lot in Arcadia’s highly desirable Lower Rancho neighborhood. The charming home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large formal living room w/ fireplace, a cozy den w/ fireplace, large kitchen, and a laundry/utility room. The large lot features landscaped front & back yards, a covered rear patio, a sparkling pool, and a detached 2-car garage, This wonderful property is conveniently located close to transportation (210 FWY & Metro Gold Line), parks (The Arboretum), Arcadia schools , the Westfield Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Racetrack, shopping & dining. This home is ready for immediate move-in, do not miss this wonderful opportunity!