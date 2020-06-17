All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 257 W Woodruff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
257 W Woodruff Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

257 W Woodruff Avenue

257 West Woodruff Avenue · (626) 262-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

257 West Woodruff Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Furniture in house! Ready to move in! The spacious formal living room with traditional fireplace & and bay window allow abundant natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with center island features custom cabinets, granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. A family room with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings open to the formal dining room with French doors and to the lovely backyard. courtyard with unuseful swimming pool. Featuring 5 generous sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, retreat area and a provided a walk-in closet with a custom built organizer. The upgraded master bathroom has a spa tube to relax after a long day at work. Each luxury bath features spa tubs, beautiful custom tile work and designer finishes. House close to library, parks, shopping, and award-winning Arcadia schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
257 W Woodruff Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have?
Some of 257 W Woodruff Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 W Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
257 W Woodruff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 W Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 257 W Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
No, 257 W Woodruff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 W Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 257 W Woodruff Avenue has a pool.
Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 257 W Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 W Woodruff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 W Woodruff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 W Woodruff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 257 W Woodruff Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity