257 W Woodruff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Furniture in house! Ready to move in! The spacious formal living room with traditional fireplace & and bay window allow abundant natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with center island features custom cabinets, granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. A family room with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings open to the formal dining room with French doors and to the lovely backyard. courtyard with unuseful swimming pool. Featuring 5 generous sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, retreat area and a provided a walk-in closet with a custom built organizer. The upgraded master bathroom has a spa tube to relax after a long day at work. Each luxury bath features spa tubs, beautiful custom tile work and designer finishes. House close to library, parks, shopping, and award-winning Arcadia schools!