257 W Woodruff Avenue

Amenities
Furniture in house! Ready to move in! The spacious formal living room with traditional fireplace & and bay window allow abundant natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with center island features custom cabinets, granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. A family room with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings open to the formal dining room with French doors and to the lovely backyard. courtyard with unuseful swimming pool. Featuring 5 generous sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, retreat area and a provided a walk-in closet with a custom built organizer. The upgraded master bathroom has a spa tube to relax after a long day at work. Each luxury bath features spa tubs, beautiful custom tile work and designer finishes. House close to library, parks, shopping, and award-winning Arcadia schools!