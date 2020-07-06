All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2411 BRIARGATE LANE

2411 Briargate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Briargate Lane, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CITY OF ARCADIA: Upscale, updated, spacious 5-BR/4-BT house - *IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*

LOCATION
- City of Arcadia School District (4-min and 1.5-mi from Arcadia High School)
- Tucked in a quiet private-like street in a safe and quiet neighborhood.

FEATURES
- Large bedrooms and bathrooms, perfect for a bigger family.
- Attached 2-car garage w/ plenty of storage space.
- Washer/dryer included.
- Spacious backyard with a basketball court/hoop, patio seating, large outside storage bin
- Fruit trees: oranges, papaya, persimmon, kumquat, and more.
- Gardening and trash included.
- Perfect for dogs (trained/well-behaved cats and dogs accepted).
- Security camera system included.
- Wood floor throughout, no carpet.

Qualifications:
- 650 credit score
- A combined monthly income 3x the rent

*CALL or TEXT 626-634-9399 to schedule a showing*
Leave a voicemail or text if no answer.

(RLNE5361691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have any available units?
2411 BRIARGATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have?
Some of 2411 BRIARGATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 BRIARGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2411 BRIARGATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 BRIARGATE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE offers parking.
Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have a pool?
No, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 BRIARGATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 BRIARGATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

