2411 BRIARGATE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CITY OF ARCADIA: Upscale, updated, spacious 5-BR/4-BT house - *IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*



LOCATION

- City of Arcadia School District (4-min and 1.5-mi from Arcadia High School)

- Tucked in a quiet private-like street in a safe and quiet neighborhood.



FEATURES

- Large bedrooms and bathrooms, perfect for a bigger family.

- Attached 2-car garage w/ plenty of storage space.

- Washer/dryer included.

- Spacious backyard with a basketball court/hoop, patio seating, large outside storage bin

- Fruit trees: oranges, papaya, persimmon, kumquat, and more.

- Gardening and trash included.

- Perfect for dogs (trained/well-behaved cats and dogs accepted).

- Security camera system included.

- Wood floor throughout, no carpet.



Qualifications:

- 650 credit score

- A combined monthly income 3x the rent



*CALL or TEXT 626-634-9399 to schedule a showing*

Leave a voicemail or text if no answer.



(RLNE5361691)